Gary Stephen Miller

June 7, 1945 – May 5, 2019

NOCONA – Gary Stephen Miller, 73, died on May 5, 2019 at his home in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 1-2 p.m. on May 7 at the Church of Christ in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Church of Christ with Minister Austin Wright officiating.

Interment followed in Belcherville Cemetery.

Miller was born on June 7, 1945 in Belcherville to William and Lois Morgan Miller. He worked as a master carpenter and married Martha Miller on Aug. 6, 1977 in Nocona. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran, a member of the Church of Christ, Nocona, a lifetime member of Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8558 and a member of AA for 37 years. He served on the Nocona Independent School District school board for seven years.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Miller, Nocona; children, Stephen Bruce Miller, West, and William Stanley Miller, Jason Waters and Christina Harrington, all of Nocona; sister, Glenda “Giggie” Gee, Nocona; 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren and three nieces.

Memorials may be made to Nocona VFW Post #8558 or the Nocona Booster Club.