Lake Amon G. Carter closed

City of Bowie officials closed Lake Amon G. Carter due to rising waters at the lake. As of about 8 a.m. Thursday morning the lake was at 922.69msl and rising. It will not be reopened until it goes back to the 920 full level. The Selma Park area also has been closed along with the nearby boat ramp. Watch for updates here. Texas Game Warden Chase McAninch reminds everyone do not drive around any cones or barriers because not only is it not safe it is illegal. Also if there is flooding across the road that doesn’t have barriers up yet then follow the state motto “turn around don’t drown”



