Pick’en for Veterans showcasing musical acts

The second annual Pick’ en for Veterans 2019 will take place May 4-5 at the Bowie Rodeo and Second Monday Grounds.

There will be a full slate of activities for the entire family from stunt shows and motocross to a variety of musical concerts throughout the event.

Terry Frazier, one of the event organizers, said proceeds benefit activities of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 and to Combat Warriors, an organization from Pottsboro that provides trips that assist veterans.

Throughout both days there will be motorcycle and cars on display, vendors, food vendors, a bike and car wash, auctions and games. During the course of the two days, there also will be a motocross race, stunt show and a variety of musical acts. Read the full schedule in the mid-week News.