Skaters competing in rink hockey

By JORDAN NEAL

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The newly formed Bowie Rink Hockey Club had their teams compete at its first tournament in Decatur in March.

Despite some of the athletes never skating before the club started back in October, the 10-Under team won second and the 12-Under team finished second.

The club was put together by Bowie High School graduate Janaé Jones, who graduated just last year. An accomplished rink hockey player, Jones has competed in the world championships twice representing team USA and spent time in Spain learning from some of the best coaches in the world.

Wanting to spread her love of the sport to the community, Jones and Coach Norberrto Gonzalez started the club up in October. Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.