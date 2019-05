Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees Monday night accepted the resignations of Principal Kim Williams and Boy’s Athletic Director Gordon Williams, who announced their retirement this year.

The Williams have been with the district two years. Superintendent Roger Ellis said the have conducted a few interviews for the coaching job and expected interview several more this week. He has six candidates coming in for interviews on the principal’s job, which had about 34 applicants.

In other personnel items, Charity Sutton was hired as a teacher on a one-year probationary contract for 2019-20. The auxiliary staff also received letters of reassurance this week stating the district intends to have them on the job in August. Read the full story in the weekend News.