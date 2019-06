Bowie

Jan. – 1.47 inches

Feb. – 1.55

March – 1.44

April – 4.01

May – 10.93

Total – 19.4

Through June 6 – .92

2019 TOTAL – 20.32

Lake Amon G. Carter level – 922.51 msl (9 a.m. Friday) Full at 920. Lake remains closed until further notice.

Nocona

Jan. – 1.72 inches

Feb. – 1.83

March – 2.17

April – 4.44

May – 7.6

Total – 17.76

Through June 6 – .9

2019 TOTAL – 18.66

Lake Nocona level –

827.96 msl (full at 827)

Average annual rainfall for Montague County is 33.72 inches.