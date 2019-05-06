2019 state winners for fish art contest

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center has announced the Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s State-Fish Art Contest winners for 2019.

The State-Fish Art Contest is part of a conservation education program designed to interest youth in fishing by encouraging K-12 students to submit original artwork of any officially designated state fish and an essay or poem about the participant’s fish entry, its habitat or efforts to conserve it.

This year, judges at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center chose the top 12 out of 444 total entries from Texas students.

In the K-3 category, winners are: first place, Emma Hadzhieva of Fort Worth; second place, Clement Wang of Keller; third place, Ivory Vanover of Keller.

In the grades 4–6 category, winners are: First Place, Hyunjeong Roh of Coppell; Second Place, Angela Rao of Southlake; Third Place, Sophia Yu of Fort Worth.

In the grades 7–9 category, winners are: First place, Julia Jarmulak of Roanoke; Second Place, Anish Goel of Irving; Third Place, Joshua Thomas of Southlake.

In the grades 10–12 category, winners are: First place, Gretchen Mabry of Keller; second place, Madeleine Alexander of Keller; third place, Juliann Dooley of Warren.

