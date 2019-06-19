Area athletes play in Oil Bowl all star games

The Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl All Star weekend started off Friday night with basketball games before hosting the organization’s first volleyball games on Saturday, all at Rider High School.

The boy’s basketball game had four players from Montague County playing on the east team.

From Bowie it was Daniel Mosley and Justin Franklin, from Nocona Rowdy Waters and from Gold-Burg Tanner Parrish.

Mosley got the start in the post and was matched up with the big post from Rider Ben Moffat. Mosley took advantage of the all star game looseness as he spot up on the perimeter and looked to make the spectacular play whenever possible since most guards where looking for their own shots instead of trying to find him in the post. He finished with five points.

The same could be said for Waters and Parrish. Waters looked to fit in and make the right play as he relished doing some of the dirty work.

Parrish ran the floor well and attacked the basket as he ended with six points and showed he could compete against big school competition.

Franklin came off the bench and was hot early from the three-point stripe, making four in the game and finishing with a team high 14 points while also relishing the chance to throw no-look passes.

Despite the east leading 31-23 at halftime, the west came back and barely pulled off the win 57-56 as the final shot from the east missed its mark. Still, all four had fun playing their final high school game.

While Waters and Mosley have both signed to play basketball at the next level, Mosley at Midwestern State University of Texas and Waters at Cedar Valley College, Parrish is thinking about trying to walk on at MSU while Franklin has put his basketball days behind him as he heads to Blinn College in the fall.

Before that game was the girl’s basketball game. Bellevue’s FreeDom Morris got the start at post for the west team. The versatile player scored nine points as her team made a valiant comeback in the second half after being down double digits at halftime. The east pulled away at the end with free throws to win 60-49.

On Saturday afternoon, the first ever Oil Bowl volleyball all star games were presented.

With two games made up of small town players and large town players, Montague County was represented in each game.

In the small town game, Gold-Burg’s DeAnna Molinaro played for the west team. Despite the team losing in straight sets, Molinaro did play a big role in giving her team the lead in the second set with a series of good serves that swung momentum.

In the big school game, Bowie’s Abby Zamzow played on the east team. She showed her versatility as she did not come out the entire first set as she played in the front or back row well. Unfortunately, the fire power from the west team was too much as they won in straight sets.

With Zamzow set to run track at Angelo State University, it was Zamzow’s last taste of not just high school, but competitive volleyball for her.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.