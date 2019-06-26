Barrel racing winners named

The Jim Bowie Days six nights of rodeo action kicked off on Monday with 4D Barrel Racing at the Bowie rodeo grounds.

Many women took part in all four divisions with the top five coming away with some prize money.

In the top 1D division, Whitney Burns finished first with a time of 16.161 seconds. Finishing behind her in order were Morgan Anderson, Jill Crotta, Shea Lynn Leach and Billie Jackson.

In the 2D division Katie Bills finished first with a time of 16.696 seconds. Following behind her were Cassidy Teague, Celsey Hoffman, Misty Peek and Sadie Weldon.

The 3D division featured Kelly Shelton winning with a time of 17.165 seconds. Other money winners included Mika Shackleford, Tana Rennick, Patty Morgan and Hayley Saytapha.

In the 4D division Rose Bonham took home the top spot with a time of 17.682 seconds. This edged out second place Riley Chown by .006 seconds. Other riders in the top five included Dillon Dewbre, Deborah MacLeod and Emily Necaise.

