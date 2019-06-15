BISD hires assistant elementary principal

Bowie Independent School District Trustees filled the last administrative vacancy in the district Friday hiring Morganne Mandrell as the assistant principal at Bowie Elementary.

The board met in called session and accepted the recommendation from Superintendent Blake Enlow. He said there were 22 applicants and two were interviewed.

Mandrell comes to Bowie from Snyder Junior High School where she has been assistant principal since 2017. The new administrator also is the wife of new Bowie Athletic Director Cory Mandrell who was hired on May 30. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.