Bobby “Bob” Dean Maddox

November 19, 1935 – June 24, 2019

BOWIE – Bobby “Bob” Dean Maddox, 83, died on June 24, 2019 in Dallas, TX.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. on June 27 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Maddox was born on Nov. 19, 1935 in Puxico, MO to Harley and Marie (Mitchell) Maddox. He married Susan Mayhew on Dec. 8, 1986 in Decatur.

Maddox owned and operated 101 Feed Store for 32 years. He raised Longhorn cattle and Appaloosa horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Marty Maddox; brother, Bill Maddox and sister, Eva Lee McGowan.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Maddox, Bowie; son, Rodney Maddox, Benton, MO; a granddaughter; a great grandson and stepson, Dale Mayhew of Lupton, MI.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.