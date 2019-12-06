Chair Affair this Friday

There is still time to get your tickets for the Chair Affair at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Bowie Community Center.

Tickets are $20 as guests enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and live entertainment. Each guest will receive one complimentary drink and there will be a cash bar.

Individuals and local businesses have donated chairs to be featured in the auction. The chairs will be grouped into categories with each one having its own bid board. A guest will take a bid form and use it to place a bid. At the end of the night see who won out.

There also will be one featured chair and a group of six others that will be judged and placed in the live auction. Call 872-1173 to reserve or purchase tickets.