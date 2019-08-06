Council ready to convey land to BEDC to market

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 10 in the council chambers at 307 N. Mason.

In new business, a resolution transferring the city-owned property at 514 N. Mason will be presented for action. Last month the council voted to convey the 1.37 acre tract to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, which will allow the board to market the land for a project that may create jobs. The BEDC also can negotiate the property without going through the open bid process required by the city.

The BEDC also will submit a request for approval of a performance agreement and infrastructure incentive for Victron Energy, one of the board’s projects. Read the full story on the Monday agenda in your weekend Bowie News.