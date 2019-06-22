Court to consider budget issues in Monday session

Montague County Commissioners will consider a lengthy agenda when they meet at 9 a.m. on June 24.

Numerous budgetary items are on tap including a budget workshop, an engagement letter with outside auditors Edgin, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming PC and review the budget proposals for 2020 from the Montague County Tax Appraisal District.

The sheriff’s office will present a contract with U.S. Corrections to be a designated facility for the housing of USC inmates. This program can bring additional funds to the county through housing costs. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.