FC Flyers lose to Amarillo 7-4

Two weeks from playing its last game, Football Club Wichita Falls hosted the Amarillo Bombers for the second straight game to see if it could avenge the game between this team.

The Falls Town Flyers could not get it done as a late run in the fourth period led to the Bombers winning 7-4, giving Wichita Falls its third loss in as many match ups the teams have had this season.

Technical issues halted the start of the game as the lights did not come on for one side of the field. After about five minutes and only half the field still lit up, the game got started anyway. Eventually two spot lights were aimed at the dark area to try and illuminate it as the game played on.

The Flyers struck first in the fifth minute of period one. Flavio Guzman scored from a pass from Christian Okeke to go up 1-0.

The Bombers answered seven minutes later as they scored off a set piece play from a penalty to tie the game. A few minutes later, Amarillo took the lead 2-1, capitalizing on a two-on-one opportunity to end the first period.

The physical play was evident from the beginning, but refs were quick on the whistle from the beginning.

Wichita Falls had a one man advantage in the opening few minutes when a Bomber’s player was put in the penalty box, but could not capitalize in those two minutes.

Fortunately, the Flyers did tie the score 2-2 not long after that as Okeke scored from a pass from Flavio Guzman. Shortly after Wichita Falls had another one-man advantage following a penalty. Things looked to be going the Flyers’ way.

Unfortunately, Amarillo survived the two minutes. A minute after the teams were both back at even power, the Bombers scored on a perfectly executed give-and-go as they led 3-2 at halftime.

Early in the third period Wichita Falls tied up the score 3-3. With a free kick awarded deep in Amarillo’s territory, Okeke quickly passed to captain Robert Swann who scored.

The physical game just seemed to intensify on both sides as a double penalty limited both sides to just five players on either side for two minutes at one point. The Bombers retook the lead 4-3 just before the end of the period as a kick got through the defense.

The final few seconds of the third saw the player who just scored get sent to the penalty box for a hard foul, but the Flyers could not take advantage.

Early in the fourth period Amarillo scored two goals within two minutes of each other to go up 6-3. Wichita Falls was able to score once more as Swann scored again, this time off a feed from Ivan Castaneda to cut the lead to 6-4.

Still down multiple goals, the Flyers sold out on the offensive end to try and score more. This left them open for a counter attack, which Amarillo took advantage of, scoring on a three-on-two situation to back up by three goals 7-4 in the final minutes, where the final score ended.

