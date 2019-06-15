Gold-Burg Trustees to meet June 17

The Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on June 17.

The board will gather in a budget workshop to review state funding that has been signed by the governor and how it will impact the budget. The request for proposals on transportation services also will be discussed. Trustees have been considering contracting out the transportation services instead of operating its own busses.

Other topics related to the new school year will be approval of student insurance, give permission for Superintendent Roger Ellis to hire during the summer without full board approval, staff resignation and hiring of new staff and approval of the superintendent’s contract and compensation, following his recent evaluation.

In monthly reports, the summer update will be presented along with preliminary testing information. Bills, minutes and the monthly financial report wrap up the agenda.