Jean Lorraine Hendrix

December 5, 1942 – May 28, 2019

BOWIE – Jean Lorraine Hendrix, 76, passes away at her home under Hospice care after a seven week battle with cancer on May 28, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A private family memorial will be at a later date.

Jean was born on Dec. 5, 1942 in Purcell, OK to Leroy and Ruby Ketner. She was raised in Washington, OK where she met her husband of 59 years, Birk Hendrix on May 12, 1960. She lived her life loving her family, horses and every animal she came across.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Ruby Ketner; brother, Ted Ketner; daughter, Lorena Roberts and granddaughter, Courtney Hendrix.

She is survived by her husband, Birk Hendrix, Bowie; sister, Evelyn Hooper, Middleburg, OK; sister-in-law, Wanita Ketner, Keller; son, Danny Hendrix and wife Fran, Justin; daughters, Amanda and husband Tim Reed, Boyd, and Anna and husband Eric Benge, Fort Worth; son-in-law, Hal Roberts, Haslet; grandchildren, Nina Hendrix, Cassie Shockey and husband Matthew, Daniell Griffin and husband Adam, Will Roberts, Ryan Reed, Mia Benge and Sophie Benge; great grandchildren, Reed Griffin and Ember Hendrix; and numerous brother and sister-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

Paid publication