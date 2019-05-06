Jim Bowie Days fast approaching

Kincaid Johnson was crowned the 2018 Miss Jim Bowie Days last June. (Bowie News file photo)

The 53rd annual Jim Bowie Days Festival and Rodeo is fast approaching for a full week’s run June 23-29.

This year the festival opens with the Jim Bowie Days Bass Tournament at 6 a.m. on June 23 at Lake Amon G. Carter. Members of the Bowie High School Bass Club will play host following a successful tournament last year.

On June 24 there will be Added Money 4D Barrel Races. This will give an opportunity to make a run in the arena before the UPRA/TCRA JBD rodeo later that week.

Pre-entry for the barrel race and expos will be from 10 a.m. to noon via text only to 940-366-2812.

