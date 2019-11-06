Johnny Gene Trayler

February 27, 1957 – May 31, 2019

DECATUR – Johnny Gene Trayler, 62, passed away on May 31, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on June 15 at the Montague County Cowboy Church. He was born on Feb. 27, 1957 in Kimball, NE to Paul and Betty (Temple) Trayler.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gayla Nored.

Johnny is survived by his brother, Joe Trayler; sisters, Paula Lippincott and husband, Mike, Wanda Bishop, and Nancy Cox and husband, Gary; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

