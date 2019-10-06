Ad

Lake Amon Carter to reopen

06/10/2019 NEWS 0

City of Bowie officials said this afternoon Lake Amon G. Carter will be reopened on Tuesday morning. Boaters and other recreational craft are urged to proceed with caution as there may still be debris in unexpected places as well as high water.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes