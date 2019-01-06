Morland arrested in connection with Nocona Hills incident

Chris Morland

Chris Morland, injured in a fight at Nocona Hills on May 21, has been arrested on a complaint of assault stemming from that incident, but also on a pair of warrants

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the 44-year-old Nocona man checked himself out of the hospital on May 24, but then was arrested on May 27 at his home on a complaint of assault causes bodily injury, a misdemeanor, from the Nocona Hills incident. He also had two warrants: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third class felony, and a California parole violation blue warrant.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Morland was released from jail May 29 on PR bonds because he still needed medical attention. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.