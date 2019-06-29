Nocona, Saint Jo ready July 4th festivities

Montague County will celebrate America’s birthday this week on July 4 with fireworks shows in Nocona and Saint Jo.

The Nocona Lions Club marks its 52nd year of bringing fireworks to Lake Nocona at sunset on July 4. The event will be set up at Weldon Robb Park, so citizens are asked not to shoot off their personal fireworks at this park, but to go to Benton or Boone Park to avoid any safety issues with the large show. In case of bad weather the show will be moved to July 5.

The annual July Boat Parade will be from 2-4 p.m. Participants may line up at Weldon Robb Park and they are invited to decorate their boat in a July 4th fashion.

Saint Jo’s July 4th Fireworks Spectacular also takes place on Thursday in Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the park for an evening of old fashioned food, fun, games, music and fireworks. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.