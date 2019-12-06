Parade entries wanted for Jim Bowie Days

The Jim Bowie Days Association is seeking participants for the June 29 parade, inviting you to let your imagination soar with the theme, “Space Cowboys.”

This theme celebrates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. Prizes will be awarded to business, equestrian, youth or sports organization and civic or church organization. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. on June 19.

Special guests for the parade will be the Ketch Weaver longhorns from the Fort Worth Stockyards and the Hardin Simmons Six White Horses Equestrian Team. Antique cars, decorated bicycles and horse riders are welcome.

There are no entry fees. Entry forms are available at the website: jimbowiedays.org.