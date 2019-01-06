Secrets to a 65-year marriage: Love, give & take, remember the little things

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bill Enlow recalls when and where he first began to admire the young woman who would become his wife of 65 years.

It was in Mr. Mackey’s algebra class at Denton High School. Bill, a popular senior, sat behind Shirley, a sophomore with beautiful brown hair which was the first thing that caught Bill’s eye.

“I thought that girl’s hair is pretty so I admired it for several days. The athletic banquet was coming up so I tapped her on the shoulder and asked if she would go with me. She said ‘I have to ask my daddy.’ We went together and it has been a love affair ever since,” exclaims Bill.

The Enlows celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 28 and appear to be in love as much, if not more, than when those first high school sparks flew.

With Bill at age 86 and Shirley, 82, this couple has built a life filled with a loving family and successful professional lives. They have made their permanent home in Bowie the last 11 years, but prior to that had maintained a lake house on Amon G. Carter the family visited for many years as they resided in the Denton area.

Bill and Shirley Enlow celebrated their 65th anniversary this past Tuesday. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.