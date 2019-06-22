Six nights of rodeo for Jim Bowie Days

A big part of the Jim Bowie Days festivities that run all of next week is rodeo.

From June 24-29 every night the rodeo grounds will be busy with action.

On June 24, the 4D Barrel Race will take place. Expos cost $5 and will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The race will start at 7:30 p.m. and will cost $25 to enter.

The books will be open to enter that day from 10 a.m. to noon. Text the number 366-2812 to enter.

June 25-26 will be the days of the youth rodeo. Tuesday will feature speed events and Wednesday will have roping events.

Both nights will feature mutton bustin’.

The books for the youth rodeo will open on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 393-5118 to enter.

Entry fees for mutton bustin’ will cost $25 and the youth rodeo $35.

The regular rodeo will take place three nights from June 27-29.

All three nights start with mutton bustin’ starting at 6:30 p.m. For entry into Thursday and Friday’s shows, the books will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Text the number 366-2812.

For entry into the regular rodeo that starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday and after the royal presentation at 7:30 p.m. the other two nights, the books will open on Tuesday. The window will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the number 800-547-6366 to enter.

There will be a dance and live music on Friday and Saturday after the rodeo. Friday will feature The Richard Beverage Band. Saturday will feature Tanner Fenoglio and will cost $10.