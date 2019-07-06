Tips to avoid heatstroke in children; and avoid leaving them in a car alone

On average, every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car. Texas Family Initiative reminds caregivers to never leave children alone in a vehicle, and if you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

Heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. It occurs when the body can’t cool itself quickly enough and the body temperature rises to dangerous levels.

Young children are particularly at risk as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s. Read the full story on how to help protect against heat stork in children and to remember not to leave them in a vehicle alone in the weekend Bowie News.