This grill caught a portion of the house and deck on fire Tuesday evening. (Courtesy photo)

Bowie firefighters responded to this back porch fire at 809 Session at 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday. Fire Chief Doug Page said the residents had turned on the barbecue grill to heat up to cook, when it caught part of the house on fire. The fire went under the soffit and into the attic. Firemen had to pull a lot of the living room ceiling because the fire had gotten into the insulation. There was moderate damage to the house said the chief.

The City of Bowie Fire Department reminds residents who may be barbecue outside this July 4th holiday to take all precautions to keep these hot cooking units away from your house or anything combustible. Page suggests at least 10 feet away from your home for any grill or barbecue.