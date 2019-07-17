BISD trustees meet Thursday

The Bowie Independent School District will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on July 18.

Information and updates dominate the agenda. Superintendent Blake Enlow will discuss future meetings dates and summer trainings including a district and campus retreated on July 30 and July 31.

He also will present information on the code of conduct and student handbook, along with Texas Association of School Board updates. Campus reports will be made by the principals and Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will present the preliminary STAAR/EOC report.

New Chief Financial Officer Ken Korbell will provide a preliminary budget update and the monthly financial reports.

Action items include the TASB update 113, district transfer list and action on endorsing a candidate for the TASB Board of Directors.

The agenda list an executive session for personnel considerations and safety plan update. Any action would be conducted back in open session of the meeting.