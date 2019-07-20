Bowie ISD opens registration process for 2019-20

The first day of school for Bowie Independent School District students is Aug. 14 and the following registration information has been released by the district for all students who have not registered online before July 27.

For elementary and intermediate schools new students may pick up a registration packet at the child’s campus starting July 23 or print one off of the district’s webpage at: bowieisd.net.

Return the completed packet and all required documentation to the campus on or after July 30 to register your student.

For returning students to those campuses, parents may pick up registration packets at Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 12. Completed packets will need to be returned on the first day of school.

Meet the Teacher Night for the elementary and intermediate will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and from 5:30-7 p.m. at the junior and senior high schools.

