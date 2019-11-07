Emeritus status to be presented Frances McCarty

Frances McCarty of Bowie will posthumously receive Emeritus status for her years of service to the Montague County Historical Commission.
McCarty, a retired school teacher from Bowie, served on many committees helped with any event the commission was hosting. She always enjoyed selling books and her knowledge of history was a valuable addition to the commission. She also always had a smile and a story to tell.
A reception for family and friends of will be at the Old Jail in Montague from 2-4 p.m. on July 13. Commission members invite you to join them to honor Frances McCarty and her dedication of preserving Montague County History.
