Emeritus status to be presented Frances McCarty

Frances McCarty of Bowie will posthumously receive Emeritus status for her years of service to the Montague County Historical Commission.

McCarty, a retired school teacher from Bowie, served on many committees helped with any event the commission was hosting. She always enjoyed selling books and her knowledge of history was a valuable addition to the commission. She also always had a smile and a story to tell.

A reception for family and friends of will be at the Old Jail in Montague from 2-4 p.m. on July 13. Commission members invite you to join them to honor Frances McCarty and her dedication of preserving Montague County History.