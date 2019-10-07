July 11 deadline to comment on Hwy. 82 widening

July 11 is the deadline to submit public comments on the U.S. Highway 82 widening project between Nocona and Henrietta.

Verbal and written public comments may be sent by email to: MyProjectsWichitaFalls@txdot.gov or mail to Shaun Barnes, 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76320.

The plans were unveiled in a pair of meetings in Nocona and Henrietta on June 24-25. Large maps lined tables at the hearings outlining the 24.7 miles between the two cities. Citizens were able to pinpoint their property and ask questions about how it may be impacted. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.