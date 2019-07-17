Locals compete in Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-star games

Two local athletes participated in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-star games on July 13 with Gold-Burg’s Tanner Parrish putting up a double-double for his team on the basketball court and Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen walking away with one of four scholarships after the Division II football game.



Forestburg’s Bannon Osteen also was set to participate on the football field for the East but was out due to illness. Osteen played a variety of roles for the young Longhorns team last season, earning first team all-district selection at utility back and a second team selection at tight end.

