New festival ready for its debut July 13

Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too! arrives July 13 in Bowie with Bowie Community Development preparing to unveil its newest event and tourist attraction.

Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too, will take place at the Second Monday Trade Days grounds at 1517 East Wise Street. The grounds have a covered shaded pavilion, seating, beautiful park and friendly atmosphere.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the Lone Star Garden Tractor Pullers Association lawn mower tractor pull kicking up some dirt in the Bowie Rodeo Arena.

