Staff evaluation, budget workshop on Tuesday

The Bowie City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. on July 23 in the council chambers to discuss the budget and conduct staff evaluations. This agenda was posted at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The workshop for fiscal 2019-20 is the first item on the agenda.

An executive session is set to discuss employment, evaluation and duties of the city secretary, municipal court judge and city manager. Council members asked last week to do the evaluations earlier in order to be better prepared for budget work.