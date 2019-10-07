The Lone Star Cup was awarded

The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2018-19 UIL Lone Star Cup on July 1.

Southlake Carroll returned to the top of its class in Conference 6A, winning its seventh overall UIL Lone Star Cup. The Dragons won state championships in girls and boys swimming and diving, girls soccer and baseball, and placed teams in the top five at state in girls and boys cross country, girls golf and spirit. The seventh Cup victory places the Dragons in a tie for third-most UIL Lone Star Cup wins.

In Conference 5A, Dallas Highland Park extended its lead of the most all-time UIL Lone Star Cup victories with its 11th win. The Scots earned 124 points (tied with Argyle for most of any school in 2018-19) with state championships in football, girls soccer, boys golf and team tennis. Dallas Highland Park also had state bronze medal winners in academics, boys wrestling and boys swimming & diving.

Argyle extended its record streak by earning its eighth consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup victory. The Conference 4A winner took home state championships in academics, girls basketball and baseball, and earned state runners-up in marching band and boys golf. The win gives the Eagles a total of 10 Cup victories, which is the second most all-time.

Brock went back-to-back, winning its second consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup in Conference 3A. The Eagles were state silver medalists in boys basketball, state semifinalists in softball and made deep playoff runs in football, volleyball, girls basketball and baseball. This is the third time in school history that Brock has won back-to-back UIL Lone Star Cups (2009-10, 2015-16, 2018-19).

Mason captured its second UIL Lone Star Cup victory with a school-record 76 points in Conference 2A. The Punchers were state champions in football, state semifinalists in girls basketball and earned points for the most match wins at state tennis. Mason also earned points in academics by winning district, region and placing fifth at state.

In Conference 1A, Nazareth earned its third-consecutive UIL Lone State Cup. With a state championship in girls basketball, state semifinalist in boys basketball and third-place state team in girls cross country, the Swifts earned 62 total points in 2018-19. Nazareth’s academics, tennis, football and baseball teams also contributed points toward the victory.

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning school districts.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.

