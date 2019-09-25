Bowie tax rate adopted, new public works director named

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie City Council addressed a brief agenda of old business during its Monday night session.

The 2019 tax rate was adopted, along with a change in the subdivision ordinance.

City Manager Bert Cunningham also announced he has appointed Stony Lowrance as the new public works director. Lowrance replaces Dean Grant who resigned a little more than a month ago as his family made a move to Kansas.

He will continue to oversee the airport and street department, but adds water/wastewater repair and wastewater construction crew to his duties. Jerry Sutton will continue to oversee the water and wastewater plant operations.

