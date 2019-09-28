Bowie teams run at Wichita Falls

The Bowie cross country teams traveled to the Wichita Falls High School Invitational on Thursday.

The Lady Rabbits came away with the overall team title in the 1A-4A race while the boy’s team finished third overall propped up by a first place individual performance from Sid Mayfield.

The Bowie girl’s team was led by Landra Parr, finishing in fifth place with a time of 14:58. Julia Witt was right on her tail finishing less than a second behind in sixth place.

Jojo Villarreal joined her teammates in the top 10 by finishing in eighth place while Brysen Richey and Kaydee Jones rounded out the top five finishers for the Lady Rabbits finishing in 15th and 17th place.

Coach Joe Crabb was proud of the performance from his team as the times keep lowering.

“The kids ran great today,” Crabb said. “Showed a lot of improvement from last week. Had some girls really step up and compete today. Felt great to win a meet.”

For the Bowie boy’s team, Mayfield finished first with a season best time of 18:43.

Other runners among the Jackrabbits top five finishers included Ignacio Saucedo finishing 12th, Brody Armstrong finishing 13th, Trevor Van finishing 21st and Riley Harris 22nd.

Coach Jonathon Horton liked what he saw from his team, but especially from Mayfield.

“I’m very proud of Sid,” Horton said. “He has been working all season to break 19 minutes and he broke it today and got the win. I was hoping this meet would help clarify our sixth and seventh spot on our district roster, but we still have some healthy competition for those spots.”

To read the full story and see full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.