These students at Gold-Burg High School were named to the homecoming court with the king and queen to be named during pre-game ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday. (Front): Ashlyn Brown, sophomore; Taylor Lyons, junior; Preslie Darden, senior; Jylian Taylor, freshman and Destiny Crawford, senior. (Back) Keith Lee, freshman; Jack Henry, freshman; Waylyn Whitaker, senior, Zachary Sanders, freshman and Thomas Turner, senior. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)