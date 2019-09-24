Jackie Dale “Jack” Coker

October 7, 1942 – September 21, 2019

SAINT JO – Jackie Dale “Jack” Coker, 76, died on Sept. 21, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo. Burial followed at Coker Cemetery.

Coker was born on Oct. 7, 1942 to Joe Bailey Coker and Edith Jane (Reed) Coker.

He married Patricia Ann Hurley and had three children. He retired from Cooke County Electric after 45-plus years.

He is preceded in death by parents, Joe Bailey and Edith Jane Coker; son, Travis Wayne Coker; brothers, James Marion Coker and Joe Bailey Coker Jr.; and sister, Anna Lou (Coker) Davis.

He is survived by daughter, Christy Alaine Coker, St. Joseph, MO; son, William Shane Coke, Edmond, OK; sisters, Ruth Sobeczek, Bowie and Jeanne Bell, Saint Jo; brothers, Noble Coker, Saint Jo and Weldon W. Coker, West Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 17 nieces and nephews; 37 great nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great nieces and nephews.