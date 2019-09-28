Sip & Stroll celebrates start of fall during festival

Fall temperatures, shopping, and sneak peeks are the focus this season’s Oct. 4 Sip & Stroll With Me – a preview to the annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival the next day on Oct. 5.

Cindy Roller, executive director for Bowie Community Development, said the challenge has been set forth for merchants to top the excitement they brought to our visitors and shoppers last October.

It was ghoulish characters coming to life at doorsteps and pumpkin-spiced refreshments creating a very entertaining shopping experience. Sip and Stroll will run from 5-9 p.m. at the participating merchants. Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.