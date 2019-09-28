Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians played in their final non-district game on Tuesday at Christ Academy.

The Lady Indians took it to the Lady Warriors as they won in straight sets. Coming off a tough loss to Melissa at home a week previously, Nocona was able to gain some good momentum heading into district play.

The Lady Indians won all three sets by pretty comfortable margins 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16. Averee Kleinhans led the team with 20 kills and digs. Ella Nunneley led the team with four aces to go along with seven kills. Trystin Fenoglio had 35 assists and Jessica Dingler had two blocks.

Coach Tiffany Clay thought it was the perfect type of game to end the non-district schedule with.

Clay did see some mistakes with the serve-receive passing and communication errors, but feels like her team has been challenged and ready.

Nocona hosts Henrietta at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted Alvord on Tuesday night in a hope to get the win against the 2A district opponent.

The Lady Panthers had their chances the first two sets, but ended up losing in straight sets to the Lady Bulldogs.

The first set was back and forth with neither team able to gain much of a upper hand. The score was tied at 10-10 and 15-15 during the set. Near the end, Saint Jo led 23-22 and was looking to close out the first set. Unfortunately, Alvord rolled off three points in a row to win the set 25-23 and take the lead.

The second set started similarly as the Lady Bulldogs held a small 8-7 lead. Alvord then won nine of the next 10 points to take a 17-8 lead.

Not wanting to just concede the second set, the Lady Panthers battled back.

After winning five straight points, but still trailing 17-13, Saint Jo slowly cut the lead to two points (21-19) and then one point (23-22). Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs again was able to win the final few points to win the set 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers only chance was to win the next three sets in a row to win the match, but with all of the emotional ups and downs of the first two sets, they ran out of gas.

The third set started off competitive with the score tied 10-10. Alvord won five straight points and Saint Jo was never able to close the gap as it lost the set 25-17 to lose the match 3-0.

Saint Jo next hosts rival Forestburg at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears were able to pick up a district win on Tuesday at home against Electra.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the 2A Lady Tigers. With set scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-21, Gold-Burg was able to pick up the win impressively.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh liked what she saw from her team and hopes to carry that momentum forward.

“We followed our game plan to be aggressive at all costs,” Cromleigh said. “Good first passes was what we had to have so we could attack. I’m extremely proud of the girls, their intensity and positivity. We played as a cohesive unit. That’s what we needed to do going in to our game against Harrold on Saturday.”

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had a tough challenge trying to win at 2A Archer City on Tuesday.

Despite the Lady Bulldogs almost winning both of the first two sets, the Lady Cats won in straight sets.

A few points here and there cost Prairie Valley in sets one and two with final scores of 25-23 and 26-24.

The Lady Bulldogs ran out of steam in the third set as Archer City got a lead and did not let go, winning easily 25-10 to win the match.

Emily Carpenter led the team with nine kills with CeCe Mahin right behind her with seven. Veronica Gutierrez had a team high 12 assists and libero Hailey Winkler had 18 digs.

Prairie Valley next travels to Harrold to play at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.

