5K Run/Walk raises $4,200

As part of the Chicken and Bread Days festivities, Saturday started with the Backpack Buddies 5K Run/Walk.

More than 50 runners participated this year. With nine different age categories for both male and female runners, anyone had a chance to try and finish among the top three in their category.

The top overall runners were Tyler Merrell for males finishing in 22:28 and Amber Boswell for females finishing in 24:58.

The event raised $4,200 to go toward Bowie’ Backpack Buddies program, a ministry that provides food to economically disadvantaged children at Bowie schools. Food is placed discreetly in the children’s backpack while at school.

