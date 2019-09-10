A berry balanced breakfast

(Culinary.net) Add fruit to your breakfast with this take on French toast, which includes a mixture of berries, bananas and vanilla yogurt wrapped in tortillas and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Fruity Yogurt French Toast Wraps

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries, sliced, plus additional for garnish (optional)

1 cup bananas, sliced

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1/4 cup granola

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6-8 tortillas

2 teaspoons butter

4-6 teaspoons powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)

In medium bowl, combine blueberries, strawberries, bananas, yogurt and granola. Mix well and set aside. Using pie plate, crack egg and whisk. Add milk, cinnamon and nutmeg; whisk until combined. Coat both sides of tortillas in egg mixture. In skillet, melt butter. Place coated tortillas one at a time in pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Move to plate. Spoon yogurt mixture into center of tortillas. Fold edges over to form wraps. Dust each with powdered sugar and top with additional strawberry slices, if desired.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net