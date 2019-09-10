A berry balanced breakfast

(Culinary.net) Add fruit to your breakfast with this take on French toast, which includes a mixture of berries, bananas and vanilla yogurt wrapped in tortillas and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Fruity Yogurt French Toast Wraps
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced, plus additional for garnish (optional)
- 1 cup bananas, sliced
- 1 cup vanilla yogurt
- 1/4 cup granola
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 6-8 tortillas
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 4-6 teaspoons powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)
- In medium bowl, combine blueberries, strawberries, bananas, yogurt and granola. Mix well and set aside.
- Using pie plate, crack egg and whisk. Add milk, cinnamon and nutmeg; whisk until combined.
- Coat both sides of tortillas in egg mixture.
- In skillet, melt butter. Place coated tortillas one at a time in pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Move to plate.
- Spoon yogurt mixture into center of tortillas. Fold edges over to form wraps.
- Dust each with powdered sugar and top with additional strawberry slices, if desired.
