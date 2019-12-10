Bowie City Councilors to consider lowering small business power rate

Bowie City Councilors will consider the first reading of the ordinance that will reduce electric rates for small commercial customers when they meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Through this ordinance a customer’s distribution and wire charge will be .0751 per kilowatt hour for all kWh. For a customer with an average bill of 2,000 kilowatts this amounts to about a $14.40 reduction a month for the 656 meters affected by this rate.

In other utility-related items a revision of the fees associated with the utility accounts including late fees, reconnect fees and deposits will be discussed.

Councilors will examine five tax sale related bids for properties located at 812 Sanders, 1504 Linda, 302 Greenwood, 421 Hutchinson and 202 Hulme.

Other topics on the agenda include four appointments to the airport board and approve the finance director renaming an account from bond principal to building renovations.