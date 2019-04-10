Clarence Joseph Hess

November 4, 1961 – September 27, 2019

MUENSTER – Clarence Joseph Hess, 57, died on Sept. 27, 2019.

A rosary and vigil was at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Hess was born on Nov. 4, 1961 in Gainesville to Albert Justin and Agnes Margaret (Knabe) Hess. He was the youngest of 10 children. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School where he graduated in 1980.

He worked in the oilfield. His last position was with Kinder-Morgan as an operations specialist.

On Jan. 8, 1988 he married Kellye Klement Hess. Together they had two children, Chad Joseph and Brooke Nicole.

He is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Agnes Hess; brothers, Pat Hess, Earl Hess, Virgil Hess and Gilbert Hess; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Vogel) Hess.

He is survived by daughter, Brooke Hess, Muenster; son, Chad Hess, Muenster; a grandson, Muenster; sisters, Angeline Yosten, Greenville and Florence Stockard, Gainesville; and brothers, Leo Hess, Melvin Hess and Tim Hess all of Muenster.