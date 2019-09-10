Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers had a happy homecoming game on Friday as they easily beat the Texas Association of Christian Athletes.

The Panthers won 58-8 in only the first half of play, scoring touchdowns (7) on half of the total offensive plays (14) they ran.

Logan Brawner led the team with 113 total yards and three touchdowns, two on the ground and one receiving from Eli Jones. Jones also ran for a 43-yard touchdown on his only rushing attempt.

Connor Thompson threw the other one on a 63-yard pass to Logan Morman. Brayden Bell and Thompson each scored the other touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, Saint Jo intercepted two passes with Ashton Stewart snagging one and Jones the other one.

The Panthers did well to key on the Storm’s two playmakers and were able to frustrate and limit them overall outside of one touchdown drive.

The win keeps Saint Jo undefeated 5-0 as it heads into a much tougher district play. With only the top two teams heading to the playoffs, the Panthers know every game will be tough and important.

Saint Jo travels to Savoy to play at 7:30 p.m. to kick off district play.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians game at Henrietta slipped away from them early and could not gain it back.

Knowing a win against the Bearcats would go a long way towards earning a playoff berth, six turnovers on offense did not allow the game to be close as Henrietta won 33-7.

Outside of the turnovers, Coach Rick Weaver actually liked what he saw on offense to start the game as several early drives looked to be on the way towards points. Unfortunately, turnovers came at the worst times that sucked all momentum they had. Some big plays from the Bearcats in the second quarter, including an interception returned for a touchdown, allowed them to get up 21-6 at halftime.

From there, the Indians offense struggled to get anything going while Henrietta scored once more in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Indians next host Callisburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears traveled to Woodson on Friday.

The Cowboys beat the Bears 56-8 as the young team continues to learn lessons the hard way on its way to getting better.

Coach Leo Murguia continues to like the fight and resolve he sees in his boys during the game as well as some of the subtle growths he is seeing in all of them despite the results still being rough.

With several of his players picking up some of the subtly of the game while gaining more understanding of their role better, Murguia is confident his team will use this week’s bye to the best of their ability with district play starting at the end of the month.

Forestburg

The Forestburg football team’s game against Savory was canceled due to the Cardinals not having enough players on the team. The Longhorns will have a bye week this Friday.

