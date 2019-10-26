Gold-Burg receives superior FIRST rating

Trustees of the Gold-Burg Independent School District conducted a public hearing on its Financial Integrity Rating System report where the district received a superior rating for 2018-19.

The board later in its meeting on Oct. 23 to accept the report which received 90 of 100 available points. This rating reviews the financial processes of the district.

The remainder of the mid-week meeting centered on monthly reports as Superintendent Roger Ellis said they had nine students take the PSAT and officials from North Central Texas College visit the campus twice a month to answer questions for students during lunch.

The district’s new 14-passenger bus arrived and has been in use on a route.

Two students have applied for the NASA High School Aerospace Scholars program, an authentic learning experience for Texas high school juniors to engage with NASA’s mission and become the next generation of explorers. Like-minded students will complete an online curriculum in exploration and discovery.

The highest achieving students are invited to a six-day residential experience to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston during the summer where they will be mentored by NASA scientists and engineers while working in teams to plan a mission to Mars. Both online and onsite portions are free to participants.

The district is undergoing a series of annual audits for its pest control program, cafeteria, special education and Department of Public Safety. Ellis explained in these reviews officials examine documentation for all these activities to make sure procedures and policies are being followed.

Board training will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.