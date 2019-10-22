Gold-Burg Trustees meet on Oct. 23

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the school library.

A brief agenda of business awaits the board.

Superintendent Roger Ellis will offer his monthly report including information on parent night with Midwestern State University and audits for special education, child nutrition and pest control.

The board will review the monthly financial including bills and investments.

The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report will be presented and any personnel issues will be considered along with board training.