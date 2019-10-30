Just three more days for early voting

Early voting ends on Nov. 1 for the Nov. 5 election.

Early voting is taking place at Bowie Bible Baptist Church, 1400 State Highway 59 North, the Montague County Courthouse Annex, 11339 State Highway 59N and the H.J. Justin Community Center, 100 Clay Street in Nocona and the Saint Jo Civic Center on the town square.

Daily voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., however, there is one extended hour day left in the cycle. Ballots may be cast between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, but only at the courthouse annex.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday there were a total of 568 who had voted early in the county.

Visit the county website for sample ballots: co.montague.tx.us/page/montague.SampleBallots.