Keith Maddox, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and businessman passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.

Keith’s Celebration of Life 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 in the Cowtown Coliseum in the Historic Stockyards of Fort Worth with a reception to follow.

Keith was born on June 1, 1945 in Weiser, ID to Dwight and Marjory Maddox. The oldest of three, Keith left the home ranch at the young of age of 16 to follow his dreams. While putting himself through school and competing in professional rodeos at 13, Keith was determined to live his life to the fullest.

Due to Keith’s skills and ability to win in the rodeo arena, he was recruited by many colleges. He first attended Casper Community College where he competed on the rodeo team and roomed with Chris LeDoux. He graduated in 1971 from Eastern Oregon University.

Keith was a man of many traits and talents, working with the world’s most iconic western brands: Tem Tex, Bailey Hats, Tony Lama Boots and Larry Mahan. He was one of the first salesmen to travel his territory as his own pilot in his plane, to beat the competition. He was never one to fail. While in Torrington, WY, he made an infamous name for the Broncho Bar, as the owner.

Keith married Susan Stear on March 19, 1988 and their love flourished for 31 years, there was no greater love. Prior to the marriage, Keith went out to build his own companies with Susan by his side, first Sierra Oil and Gas which was established in 1987, in Keller.

Later, The Best Hat Store was established in 1996, in the Historic Stockyards of Fort Worth. The store is still operating to this day. Always aspiring for more, in 2003, Keith purchased a long-sought after hat company from Conroe. Later known to many as the world-renowned American Hat Company, of Bowie.

Keith was an active member in highly regarded organizations, including Ranchero Visitadores in California, Tejas Vaqueros in Texas, the Verde Vaqueros in Arizona, where he was instrumental in building the membership with key people from around the world. In Keller, he was a charter member of the International Rotary Club and a member of the Met Church. Along with being a lifetime PRCA Gold-Card Member, Keith will be honored as an inductee into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame in October 2019.

Keith made a difference in the world and had an uncanny ability to make people feel good about themselves, while positively impacting individuals of all ages. His brand was Positive Times, and he lived by this every day. He once said, “I’ve never had a bad day. I had a bad 15 minutes one time, and I will never do that again.”

His accolades will forever live on and his contagious laugh and million-dollar smile will forever be in our hearts. As Keith’s spirit is now with us, all his memories will forever be spoken, and we know he will be looking down on us with his 1000X halo.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marjory and Dwight Maddox. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; their two daughters, Treasure and Mercedes; son, Bret, husband of Nichole, father of Easton, Lillie, and Sophie; sister, Vicki; brother, Dave; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up through the National High School Rodeo Association in memory of Keith Maddox or you can donate to a charity of your choice. Make a check out to NHSRA, put Keith Maddox Scholarship in the memo and mail: NHSRA – Attn: James Higginbotham, 12011 Tejon St, Suite #900, Denver, CO 80234

Paid publication